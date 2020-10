Sunny on 5 years of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Luv Ranjan's romantic-comedy 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' which featured Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Ishita Raj Sharma, Nushrat Bharucha, and Sonnalli Seygall in the lead roles has completed five years today. 👓 View full article

