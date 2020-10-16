Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
Lifestyle
Beauty
• Entertainment •
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Entertainment News
>
Dame Kristin Scott Thomas: I was desperate for Rebecca role
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Dame Kristin Scott Thomas: I was desperate for Rebecca role
Friday, 16 October 2020 (
1 week ago
)
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Coronavirus disease 2019
Democratic Party
Halloween
Facebook
Florida
NASA
California
Los Angeles Dodgers
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Graham Mertz
One Day
Jerry Jeff Walker
Black Lives Matter
Lou Dobbs
Walker Buehler
WORTH WATCHING
Sudan will be the third Arab country to normalise ties with Israel
Alyssa Milano and Sophie Turner react to final U.S. presidential debate
Boris Johnson marks start of Poppy Appeal
Last debate over, candidates enter final sprint