Chris Christie Preaching Masks After Week-Long Battle in ICU With Covid: ‘There is no Downside’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A Sheepish Chris Christie Says COVID-19 Had Him Spend A Week In ICU



Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Thursday he spent 7 days in an ICU before recovering from COVID-19. CNN reports Christie issued a statement detailing the severity of his case. It also urged.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:41 Published 15 hours ago Trump Chief Of Staff Pouts To Reporters: 'I'm Not Going To Talk Through A Mask'



Reporters who cover the US Congress on Capitol Hill are asking lawmakers to wear masks when speaking to them. But according to Business Insider, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Monday.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:37 Published 4 days ago Former NJ Governor Chris Christie Released From Hospital



Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie is out of the hospital. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:20 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this