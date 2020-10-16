Global  
 

Chris Christie Preaching Masks After Week-Long Battle in ICU With Covid: ‘There is no Downside’

Mediaite Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is preaching mask-wearing after a serious hospitalization with COVID-19 that followed several well-publicized events at which he failed to take that precaution — including the “super-spreader” Rose Garden event for Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Christie — who has long advocated for the wearing of masks, but did not do […]
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Chris Christie Says He Has Recovered From COVID-19

Chris Christie Says He Has Recovered From COVID-19 00:41

 Chris Christie is revealing his regrets after spending a week in the ICU battling the coronavirus.

