Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump Retweets Fake Satire Story About Twitter Outage as Fact

Just Jared Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is spreading misinformation. The 74-year-old President of the United States retweeted a satirical article about the recent Twitter outage on Thursday (October 15), which claimed it was a plot in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Donald Trump The satirical website, The Babylon Bee, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Donald Trump Refuses To Denounce QAnon [Video]

President Donald Trump Refuses To Denounce QAnon

During an NBC News town hall, President Donald Trump again declined to denounce the far-right conspiracy QAnon.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:39Published
President Trump Didn’t Deny Having $400 Million Debt and Called It ‘a Peanut’ [Video]

President Trump Didn’t Deny Having $400 Million Debt and Called It ‘a Peanut’

President Donald Trump did not deny having $400 million worth of debt while discussing the issue of his taxes during a live town hall on NBC. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:23Published
Phil Collins demands Donald Trump stops using his music at rallies [Video]

Phil Collins demands Donald Trump stops using his music at rallies

Phil Collins has joined the growing list of musicians demanding Donald Trump's campaign bosses stop playing their music at his rallies.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this