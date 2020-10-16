|
Donald Trump Retweets Fake Satire Story About Twitter Outage as Fact
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is spreading misinformation. The 74-year-old President of the United States retweeted a satirical article about the recent Twitter outage on Thursday (October 15), which claimed it was a plot in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Donald Trump The satirical website, The Babylon Bee, [...]



