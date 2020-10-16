Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kali Uchis Is The Fourth Face Of Clash 116

Clash Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Kali Uchis Is The Fourth Face Of Clash 116Order your copy now!

Kali Uchis feels like “a lion”. Like many people this year, the seismic shift caused by the Covid-19 crisis and subsequent lockdowns sparked a period of deep introspection – except she thrives on the unfamiliar.

A multi-hyphenate who piles sonic influence on top of sonic influence, she’s always changing, always pushing the boundaries.

As she tells Clash: “I’m not the same person I was when I went into the pandemic - a lot has changed...”

Also featured in this issue is *Jessie Ware*, *Pa Salieu*, Jarvis Cocker,* Zsela*, MadeInTYO, *Rasharn Powell*, saxophone colossus *Nubya Garcia*, alte crew DRB, Tkay Maidza, *Olivia Dean*, Jaz Karis, *Joey Maxwell*, and Metallica legend *Lars Ulrich*, amongst others. Other covers to follow this week.

Clash 116 is available to buy now ahead of its release – get the magazine *HERE*, shipped to your home in fully recyclable zero-plastic packaging.

Clash 116 with Kali Uchis

Words: *Kemi Alemoru *
Photography: *Kombucci*
Fashion:* Alejandro Collection *
Creative Direction: *Rob Meyers*

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kali Uchis Shares Her 38-Step Guide to “Glowing Goddess” ’90s Glam Beauty [Video]

Kali Uchis Shares Her 38-Step Guide to “Glowing Goddess” ’90s Glam Beauty

Watch Kali Uchis reveal her beauty secrets, from shaving off her eyebrows to applying eye gloss and metallic lip lacquer.

Credit: VOGUE     Duration: 15:42Published

Tweets about this

GoodmachinePr

Good Machine RT @ClashMagazine: .@KALIUCHIS is the fourth face of #Clash116... “I’m not the same person I was when I went into the pandemic," she tells… 52 minutes ago

ClashMagazine

CLASH .@KALIUCHIS is the fourth face of #Clash116... “I’m not the same person I was when I went into the pandemic," she… https://t.co/ovk5rxEy3I 1 hour ago