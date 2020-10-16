Charlie Hunnam & Jack O'Connell Star in Boxing Drama 'Jungleland' - Watch the Trailer!
Charlie Hunnam and Jack O'Connell star in the upcoming Jungleland, and the first trailer is here. The boxing drama follows two brothers struggling to stay relevant in the underground world of bare-knuckle boxing, and is set to hit premium VOD on November 10 via Paramount Pictures.
Check out the official trailer for the drama movie Jungleland, directed by Max Winkler. It stars Charlie Hunnam, Jack O'Connell, Jessica Barden, Jonathan Majors and John Cullum.
Jungleland Release Date: November 6, 2020
