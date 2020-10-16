Global  
 

Debate Moderator Kristen Welker Reactivates Twitter Account After Steve Scully Admits Lying About Hack

Mediaite Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Debate Moderator Kristen Welker Reactivates Twitter Account After Steve Scully Admits Lying About HackNBC News White House Correspondent Kristen Welker, who is set to moderate the final presidential debate, reactivated her Twitter account after shutting it down it following a controversy involving another debate host. C-SPAN editor Steve Scully — who was originally set to moderate the second presidential debate — claimed earlier this month that his Twitter […]
