'Harry Tomlinson' Trends on Twitter as Fans Dream About Harry Styles & Louis Tomlinson Getting Married

Just Jared Friday, 16 October 2020
“Harry Tomlinson” has been trending on Twitter after One Direction fans launched a debate over who would change their last name in a marriage of Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. 1D fans were going back and forth on social media about whether Harry would become Harry Tomlinson or if Louis would become Louis Styles. The [...]
Tweets about this

sweetquebecer

Josée Légaré 'Harry Tomlinson' Trends on Twitter as Fans Dream About Harry Styles & Louis Tomlinson Getting Married… https://t.co/20EILRc6fi 15 minutes ago

AnaLeaRonza

💚Ana💚 RT @JustJared: "Harry Tomlinson" is trending on Twitter today and you've gotta see what led to the trend! https://t.co/g6gwc1lGx7 18 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian ‘Harry Tomlinson’ Trends on Twitter as Fans Dream About Harry Styles & Louis Tomlinson Getting Married https://t.co/1lDLt4gMfZ 21 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ ‘Harry Tomlinson’ Trends on Twitter as Fans Dream About Harry Styles & Louis Tomlinson Getting Married https://t.co/rAHI2uBEax 21 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com "Harry Tomlinson" is trending on Twitter today and you've gotta see what led to the trend! https://t.co/g6gwc1lGx7 22 minutes ago

lousgotme

Chiara²⁸🐝 RT @tinyIouis28: if you think the boys care about us trending harry tomlinson then look at the trends years ago. they didn’t care then and… 42 minutes ago

melbutmel

mEL When Larries see that Harry Tomlinson is in trends https://t.co/inSrboP9VC 2 hours ago

tinyIouis28

dany if you think the boys care about us trending harry tomlinson then look at the trends years ago. they didn’t care th… https://t.co/WnWiOoszve 2 hours ago