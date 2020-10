You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jacob Tremblay 'Feels Good' About Justin Bieber's 'Lonely' Reaction



Cheryl Hickey catches up with Jacob Tremblay, who shares his thoughts on Justin Bieber's emotional reaction to Tremblay's portrayal in his new music video "Lonely". The young actor also shares his.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:14 Published 58 minutes ago Justin Bieber 'emotional' watching Jacob Tremblay portray him in new music video



Justin Bieber became "emotional" when he watched actor Jacob Tremblay's portrayal of him in the pop star's new Lonely music video. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 5 hours ago Justin Bieber slams people who wait outside his home: 'It's inappropriate and disrespectful'



Justin Bieber has hit out at the “inappropriate and disrespectful” people who loiter outside the house he shares with his wife Hailey Bieber. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:34 Published 10 hours ago

Tweets about this