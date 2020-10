Steve Scully Suspended By C-SPAN — While Joy Reid Carries On at MSNBC Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

C-SPAN has suspended political editor Steve Scully for admitting he lied about his Twitter account being hacked, but MSNBC's Joy Reid is still doing well.

0

