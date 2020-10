Yodel-Ay-Eee-OH-NO: Yodeling Concert Blamed as Superspreader in Rural Swiss Region Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A yodeling concert in Switzerland is being blamed as a superspreader event responsible for a massive spike in Covid-19 cases in the area. A yodeling concert in Switzerland is being blamed as a superspreader event responsible for a massive spike in Covid-19 cases in the area. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this