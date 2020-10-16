Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Disney Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Halloween Memories (Exclusive)

Just Jared Jr Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
The stars of the Disney Channel are coming together for a Halloween special, airing TONIGHT (October 16)! Just Roll With It‘s Tobie Windham hosts the Disney Channel Halloween House Party, as fan-favorite stars take on a variety of zany characters and spooktacular spoofs in this sketch comedy show. Filmed remotely, the cast transforms themselves and [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 10 Most Rewatched Disney Channel Moments

Top 10 Most Rewatched Disney Channel Moments 15:38

 We're getting old, but the most rewatched Disney Channel moments never will.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Disney Channel Audition Stories [Video]

Top 10 Disney Channel Audition Stories

Stars were born with these Disney Channel audition stories.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:02Published
shopDisney makes all the best halloween gear for the spookiest time of the year — and we're obsessed [Video]

shopDisney makes all the best halloween gear for the spookiest time of the year — and we're obsessed

shopDisney has everything you need to make this Halloween spooky and magical! You can shop for items to give your home that creepy and cute look you’ve been wanting. You can also find costumes from..

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 01:15Published
New Survey Looks At Favorite Halloween Candies [Video]

New Survey Looks At Favorite Halloween Candies

A new survey finds Starburst is the favorite Halloween candy nationwide!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:43Published

Tweets about this

priscilatosate

Priscila Disney Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Halloween Memories (Exclusive) https://t.co/Z4bHVhszv8 via @JustJaredJr 5 days ago

Khalildryer1

Khalil Dryer RT @justjaredjr: Some of your favorite Disney Channel stars are sharing their favorite #Halloween memories ahead of the "Disney Channel Hal… 5 days ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Some of your favorite Disney Channel stars are sharing their favorite #Halloween memories ahead of the "Disney Chan… https://t.co/MY2B27DmAk 5 days ago