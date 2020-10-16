|
Diddy Announces Launch Of Black Political Party
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Bad Boy Records CEO Diddy wants to see a major change – now. The hip-hop mogul has come forward to announce he’s launching a Black political party made up of both Republican and Democratic elected officials. Diddy Launches Black Political Party Puff Daddy went to his Twitter page to break the massive news. In addition […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this