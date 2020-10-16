Global  
 

Diddy Announces Launch Of Black Political Party

SOHH Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Diddy Announces Launch Of Black Political PartyBad Boy Records CEO Diddy wants to see a major change – now. The hip-hop mogul has come forward to announce he’s launching a Black political party made up of both Republican and Democratic elected officials. Diddy Launches Black Political Party Puff Daddy went to his Twitter page to break the massive news. In addition […]
