Jade Thirlwall Forced to Close Her Bar Due to 'Tier 3' Lockdown Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Little Mix member has closed down the bar she opened in her hometown as Britain issued new stringent Covid-19 restrictions amid the never-ending pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this