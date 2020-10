Yikes, Tom Felton Admits There's a Villain Scarier Than Lord Voldemort Out There Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

He Who Must Not Be Named has some villainous competition out there, according to the dark wizard's former cohort Draco Malfoy Tom Felton. Yes, giving Lord Voldemort a run for his, er,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this