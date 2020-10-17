Cameron Diaz Has The Best Reaction To A Viral Tweet About Her & Sister-In-Law Nicole Richie
Saturday, 17 October 2020 () Cameron Diaz had a cute reaction to a now viral tweet about her familial connection to Nicole Richie. If you’re unaware, Nicole and Cameron are sisters-in-law, after they married musician twins Joel and Benji Madden, respectively. In a tweet from fan Ashley Fern, she had written that “Nicole Richie & Cameron Diaz are sister in [...]
Cameron is a seasoned scuba diver with a very seasoned imagination. While on a recent dive trip with his family in Tobermory, Ontario, he decided to give his rendition of the events from a stormy night..
In recent months, Jean Collins of Cowichan Valley, British Columbia, has shared videos of herself interacting with her sister Kathy, who is living with dementia.In one recent video, Jean can be heard..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:02Published