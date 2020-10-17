Cameron Diaz Has The Best Reaction To A Viral Tweet About Her & Sister-In-Law Nicole Richie

Global  
 

Cameron Diaz had a cute reaction to a now viral tweet about her familial connection to Nicole Richie. If you’re unaware, Nicole and Cameron are sisters-in-law, after they married musician twins Joel and Benji Madden, respectively. In a tweet from fan Ashley Fern, she had written that “Nicole Richie & Cameron Diaz are sister in [...]
