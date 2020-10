Sushmita Sen to kick off Aarya 2 shoot in Dubai in November Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

The final scene of Aarya indicated that the Sushmita Sen-fronted story was far from over. After the maiden season received glowing reviews, directors Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat are set to kick off the second edition of the crime drama in Dubai next month. Sources say that the leading lady is wrapping up her...

