Kelly Clarkson Was Once Confused For Carrie Underwood & Even Signed an Autograph As Her! Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about the awkward moment when a fan thought she was fellow American Idol winner Carrie Underwood. On the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer and her guests, Michelle Buteau and Cheryl Hines opened up about the awkward moments in their life and for Kelly, it was when [...] 👓 View full article