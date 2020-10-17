Global  
 

Navratri 2020: Day 1 of Sharad Navratri begins, here's why it is significant

Zee News Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
On Day 1 of Navratri, goddess Shailputri is worshipped. During these 9 days of festivity, different avatars of goddess Durga are evoked and prayed to.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid precautions in place as Vaishno Devi readies for Navratri celebration

Covid precautions in place as Vaishno Devi readies for Navratri celebration 02:30

 Special arrangements made for Navratri festival at Mata Vaishno Devi temple. Following Covid protocols, Navratri festival at the temple will start on Saturday. As per the shrine board, per-day pilgrims limit has been increased from 5000 to 7000. 'Mata Vaishno Devi' app has also been launched for...

