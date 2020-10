Divine call! Shreya Ghoshal has renders a special song for Navratri Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Shreya Ghoshal has rendered a special track, Jab jab navratre aave, to mark the Navratri festivities.

"I feel blessed to record it. The devotional song will resonate with the listeners and spread positivity in the gloomy pandemic," says the singer. The song is composed by Raaj Aashoo.





