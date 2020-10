Tony-nominated actor Anthony Chisholm passes away at 77 Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Tony-nominated actor Anthony Chisholm has passed away at the age of 77. According to Variety, the demise of the actor, known best for his work in venerated playwright August Wilson's final installment of the 'Pittsburgh Cycle,' was confirmed by his talent management team. "The Katz Company is saddened to announce the passing of... 👓 View full article

