Kangana Ranaut: Navratri has tremendous possibilities, let's enhance our energy system

Mid-Day Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Urging everyone to "work on enhancing our energy system", actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday extended her greetings as the holy festival of Navratri began. The Queen actor took to Twitter to share a throwback picture of herself from a Shakti temple seeking blessings from the Mother Goddess. She wrote how the festival of Navratri...
