You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested for alleged role in Delhi riots



Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid has been arrested by the Delhi police in connection with the violence in Northeast Delhi in February 2020. The student leader has been booked under the Unlawful.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:34 Published on September 14, 2020 Officials Call For End To 'Senseless' Gun Violence After 1-Year-Old Boy Killed In Shootout



Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a 1-year-old boy was killed during a shootout in Spring Hill: KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:10 Published on August 25, 2020

Tweets about this