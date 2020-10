Pregnant Katharine McPhee Steps Out for Dinner with David Foster & Her Mom Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Katharine McPhee wears a mask while leaving the popular sushi restaurant Nobu with her husband David Foster on Friday night (October 16) in Malibu, Calif. The married stars, who are expecting their first child together, were joined at dinner by Katβ€˜s mom Peisha. Kat has been hard at work these days on the upcoming Netflix [...] πŸ‘“ View full article