Ariana Grande Types Out 'Positions' in New Teaser Video Ahead of AG6 Release! Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Ariana Grande has already told fans that her sixth studio album will be released this month and now she’s seemingly teasing something in connection to her new music! The 27-year-old singer posted a video of her fingers typing out the word “POSITIONS” on a keyboard in slo-mo. Fans are guessing that Positions is either the [...] 👓 View full article

