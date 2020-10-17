Global  
 

Ariana Grande Types Out 'Positions' in New Teaser Video Ahead of AG6 Release!

Just Jared Saturday, 17 October 2020
Ariana Grande has already told fans that her sixth studio album will be released this month and now she’s seemingly teasing something in connection to her new music! The 27-year-old singer posted a video of her fingers typing out the word “POSITIONS” on a keyboard in slo-mo. Fans are guessing that Positions is either the [...]
News video: Ariana Grande to release new album this month

Ariana Grande to release new album this month 00:47

 Ariana Grande has shocked fans by announcing her new album will be released this month

