AMC Is Renting Out Movie Theaters for Private Screenings, Starting at Just $99!
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
AMC Theatres is doing something pretty cool so that people can feel completely safe while watching movies at the theater! Starting at just $99, customers will have the option of renting out an entire movie theater where they can watch a movie with up to 20 people. Older movies like The Nightmare Before Christmas and [...]
