Eva Mendes Gives Rare Interview About Life at Home During the Pandemic, Hints at Return to Acting
Saturday, 17 October 2020 () Eva Mendes is opening up about her life in a rare new interview that was just published. The 46-year-old Hitch actress spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald while promoting an upcoming event for the Ronald McDonald House Charities, a charity that helped support her cousin’s family during a time of need. Eva talked about her [...]
