Kerry Washington & Husband Nnamdi Asomugha Make Rare Appearance Together Campaigning for Joe Biden!
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha are showing their support for Joe Biden! The 43-year-old Scandal actress and the 39-year-old football player turned actor made a rare public appearance together on Saturday afternoon (October 17) in Durham, North Carolina. The couple hosted an Early Vote Mobilization event while campaigning for Presidential candidate former VP Biden and [...]
