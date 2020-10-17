Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kerry Washington & Husband Nnamdi Asomugha Make Rare Appearance Together Campaigning for Joe Biden!

Just Jared Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha are showing their support for Joe Biden! The 43-year-old Scandal actress and the 39-year-old football player turned actor made a rare public appearance together on Saturday afternoon (October 17) in Durham, North Carolina. The couple hosted an Early Vote Mobilization event while campaigning for Presidential candidate former VP Biden and [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Joe Biden Debuts ‘Animal Crossing’ Island

Joe Biden Debuts ‘Animal Crossing’ Island 00:27

 Joe Biden Debuts ‘Animal Crossing’ Island

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Calls Transphobic Violence 'Unacceptable' [Video]

Joe Biden Calls Transphobic Violence 'Unacceptable'

Joe Biden promised on Friday that, if elected, he will work towards ending discrimination. Sepcifically, discrimination against the LGBTQ community, says HuffPost. He also plans to expand economic..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Trump barnstorms FL while Biden heads for MI [Video]

Trump barnstorms FL while Biden heads for MI

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned fiercely in Florida Friday, where he and his challenger are in a statistical dead heat, while Democrat Joe Biden targeted another crucial battleground..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:55Published
More People Watched Biden's Town Hall On ABC Than Trump's On 3 Channels Combined [Video]

More People Watched Biden's Town Hall On ABC Than Trump's On 3 Channels Combined

ABC's coverage of Joe Biden's town hall averaged 13.9 million viewers on Thursday night. The viewer count easily surpassed the Nielsen ratings for President Trump's town hall on NBC. The Trump town..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this

ScandaLuscious

anDrea RT @JustJared: Kerry Washington & husband Nnamdi Asomugha hosted a Biden campaign event in North Carolina! https://t.co/8O8TnyhTJR 3 minutes ago

mikko4216

Mikko RT @ABC11_WTVD: Kerry Washington, husband Nnamdi Asomugha to advocate for early voting, campaign with Joe Biden volunteers in Durham https:… 17 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Kerry Washington & husband Nnamdi Asomugha hosted a Biden campaign event in North Carolina! https://t.co/8O8TnyhTJR 24 minutes ago

cather1614

cathy RT @myfox8: Kerry Washington and her husband Nnamdi Asomugha will advocate for early voting in NC along with Joe Biden volunteers. https:/… 2 hours ago

TheArtisticMe

Aaliyah King RT @ABC11_WTVD: Kerry Washington, husband Nnamdi Asomugha advocate for early voting, campaign with Joe Biden volunteers in Durham https://t… 2 hours ago

banji85

nope RT @AfroJediii: kerry washington's husband is in a new movie with tessa thompso, and i just had no clue i was gonna be as captivated as i w… 4 hours ago