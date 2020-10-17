Global  
 

Ariana Grande Reveals Name & Release Date for Her New Album!

Just Jared Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Get ready for AG6! Shortly after teasing the name of her new album, Ariana Grande has confirmed that her upcoming album will be titled Positions, and that the first single she will be releasing will be the self-titled track. The 27-year-old entertainer also revealed that the “Positions” single will be released on Friday, October 23, [...]
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Ariana Grande to release new album this month

Ariana Grande to release new album this month 00:47

 Ariana Grande has shocked fans by announcing her new album will be released this month

Ariana Grande envisions what the White House would look like if she was U.S. President in the video for her new single Positions.

Miley Cyrus Announces New Album 'Plastic Hearts' Coming in November.

It's Ariana Grande's world, and we're just living in it! The Grammy winner becomes the commander-in-chief in the new music video for her track "Positions", the lead single from her forthcoming album,..

 Ariana Grande dropped her “Positions” video Friday (October 23) – the first single from her album of the same name – and fans are split. The...
