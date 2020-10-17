Ariana Grande Reveals Name & Release Date for Her New Album! Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Get ready for AG6! Shortly after teasing the name of her new album, Ariana Grande has confirmed that her upcoming album will be titled Positions, and that the first single she will be releasing will be the self-titled track. The 27-year-old entertainer also revealed that the "Positions" single will be released on Friday, October 23, [...]


