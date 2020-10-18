Global  
 

Laxmmi Bomb song Burj Khalifa: Kiara Advani opens up about dancing barefoot in hot deserts

Mid-Day Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Laxmmi Bomb song Burj Khalifa: Kiara Advani opens up about dancing barefoot in hot desertsThe first song from Kiara Advani's Laxmmi Bomb, titled Burj Khalifa releases on Sunday. The teaser showcased the actor dancing in the deserts of Dubai, however, the actress revealed she shot barefoot in the scorching sun for the song.

Kiara Advani said, "Shooting for Burj Khalifa was amongst the most enjoyable schedules of the...
