Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Bieber Performs New Songs 'Holy' & 'Lonely' on 'Saturday Night Live' - Watch!

Just Jared Jr Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Justin Bieber is back on the Saturday Night Live stage! The 26-year-old entertainer was the musical guest for the hit NBC show on Saturday (October 17). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber For his first performance, Justin sang “Holy” along with collaborator Chance the Rapper. As the song came to a close, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Justin Bieber recalls 'tough' life chapters as he drops new song Lonely

Justin Bieber recalls 'tough' life chapters as he drops new song Lonely 01:04

 Justin Bieber has dropped his new collaboration with Benny Blanco, 'Lonely', and admitted the song was "hard to listen to", because it reminded him of some of the "tough" chapters of his life.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber's Crocs Collection Sold Out In A Matter Of Days [Video]

Justin Bieber's Crocs Collection Sold Out In A Matter Of Days

Justin Bieber's croc collection is already sold out after launching on Tuesday. has sold out after its release on Tuesday. The Canadian singer teamed up with the shoe brand for the "Crocs X Justin..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Justin Bieber Reflects On His Rise To Fame With 'Lonely' [Video]

Justin Bieber Reflects On His Rise To Fame With 'Lonely'

ET Canada breaks down Justin Bieber's latest track "Lonely" in which the vulnerable Canadian superstar sings about his rocky road to fame. Plus, Jacob Tremblay tells ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey what it..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:11Published
First Stream (10/16/20): New Music From Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj and Lana Del Rey | Billboard [Video]

First Stream (10/16/20): New Music From Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj and Lana Del Rey | Billboard

Justin Bieber teams up with Benny Blanco on vulnerable new track “Lonely,” Demi Lovato’s drops an anti-Trump anthem and Lana Del Rey gives us a taste of her upcoming album with her new track "Let..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber Gives Emotional Performances of 'Holy' & 'Lonely' on 'SNL' - Watch Now

 Justin Bieber got very emotional on stage tonight. The 26-year-old singer took to the stage as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Saturday (October 17)....
Just Jared


Tweets about this

andydv27

Andrew Dustin Vargas RT @justjaredjr: Justin Bieber is back on the #SNL stage to perform his new songs! https://t.co/C48AUsqMEn 26 minutes ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Justin Bieber is back on the #SNL stage to perform his new songs! https://t.co/C48AUsqMEn 26 minutes ago