Ariana Grande Teases 'Positions' Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

And sparks a flood of rumours...



*Ariana Grande* is teasing new release 'Positions'.



The album is slated for release this month, with the pop icon confirming her plans on Twitter.



The title was revealed in a short video clip, which featured Ariana typing the word 'Positions' on a keyboard.



Check it out below.







pic.twitter.com/1zAXsDNqim



— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 17, 2020



The slowed down, abstract clip sparked rumours that Oneohtrix Point Never features on the album - something that *the Warp artist denies*.



Meanwhile, The Weeknd gave the tweet a simple like - rejuvenating rumours that the pair have recorded a single together. Time will tell.



'Positions' is set to land later this month.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Published 3 days ago Nicki Minaj Baby Gender Revealed 02:56 Nicki Minaj baby gender revealed. Plus - Ariana Grande teases new music. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ariana Grande Teases Fans With New Song Snippet, Lyric | Billboard News



On Monday (Sept. 14), Ariana Grande posted a snippet of a new song along with what appeared to be a lyric, sending Arianators into overdrive with the prospect of fresh tracks. Credit: Billboard Duration: 01:06 Published on September 15, 2020

Tweets about this

