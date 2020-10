‘It Definitely Does Damage’: CNN’s Stelter and Panel Call Out Steve Scully Lying About Twitter Hack Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

CNN's *Brian Stelter* and his latest Reliable Sources panel agreed that *Steve Scully* and the Commission on Presidential Debates suffered a blow to their credibility with the C-SPAN director's false hacking debacle. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Brian Lukinich RT @Mediaite: ‘It Definitely Does Damage’: CNN’s Stelter and Panel Call Out Steve Scully Lying About Twitter Hack https://t.co/xbaE7eEjrf 14 minutes ago ENM News CNN’s Brian Stelter and his latest Reliable Sources panel agreed that Steve Scully and the Commission on Presidenti… https://t.co/J0amypXtnz 17 minutes ago Mediaite ‘It Definitely Does Damage’: CNN’s Stelter and Panel Call Out Steve Scully Lying About Twitter Hack https://t.co/xbaE7eEjrf 48 minutes ago