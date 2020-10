Sidharth thanks fans for love and support Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Today, as Sidharth Malhotra completed eight glorious years in the film industry, he took to his Twitter handle to thank his fans for all their love and support. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources William thanks football clubs and fans for community support during pandemic



The Duke of Cambridge has thanked football clubs and fans for supporting theircommunities during the coronavirus pandemic. The prince delivered his messagein a video on Twitter which featured a montage.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published on September 12, 2020

Tweets about this