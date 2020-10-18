Global  
 

Travis Scott + Kylie Jenner Reunion Sparks All Sorts Of Dating Confusion

SOHH Sunday, 18 October 2020
Travis Scott + Kylie Jenner Reunion Sparks All Sorts Of Dating ConfusionHouston rapper Travis Scott and his on-again, off-again girlfriend/baby mother Kylie Jenner are doing the most to keep fans confused. The hip-hop pair have reunited for a new Givenchy photo shoot and left fans wondering if they’re giving love another shot. Travis Scott Reunites W/ Kylie Jenner Jenner went to her Instagram page to share […]
News video: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are 'amazing' at coparenting

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are 'amazing' at coparenting 00:35

 Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are coparenting their two-year-old daughter Stormi "amazingly” after splitting in 2019.

