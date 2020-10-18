Global  
 

Linda Evangelista Speaks Out About Ex Husband Gérald Marie's Sexual Assault Allegations

Just Jared Sunday, 18 October 2020
Linda Evangelista is siding with Gerald Marie‘s accusers. The 55-year-old supermodel released a statement this weekend about the sexual assault allegations against Gerald, whom she was married to from 1987 until 1993. “During my relationship with Gérald Marie, I knew nothing of these sexual allegations against him, so I was unable to help these women,” [...]
