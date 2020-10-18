Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Laugh Off A Marriage Proposal Happening on 'DWTS'

Just Jared Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert have been dating since 2015 and many fans are waiting for an engagement announcement from the longtime couple. Fans have also been hoping that after their performance on Dancing With The Stars on Monday (October 19), that Derek would publicly propose on the dance floor. There was one DWTS couple [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 20 Best Dancing With the Stars Professional Dancers [Video]

Top 20 Best Dancing With the Stars Professional Dancers

These "Dancing with the Stars" professional dancers are all-stars in their own right.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 22:17Published
Derek Hough To Replace Len Goodman As Judge On 'Dancing With The Stars' [Video]

Derek Hough To Replace Len Goodman As Judge On 'Dancing With The Stars'

ABC announced Tuesday Derek Hough will be taking over for Len Goodman on Dancing With The Stars. According to CNN, Hough, a six-time Mirrorball champion will be taking over judging duties from Goodman...

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Daily Download: Derek Hough Joins 'DWTS' Season 29 Judges Panel [Video]

Daily Download: Derek Hough Joins 'DWTS' Season 29 Judges Panel

Six-time mirrorball champion Derek Hough is returning to the "Dancing With The Stars" ballroom, but this time as a judge. Plus, Chrissy Teigen welcomes 'Marie Claire' into her home for their fall..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Derek Hough Returns To 'DWTS' Ballroom For Fiery Performance With Hayley Erbert

 Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert set the floor on fire during their special performance on tonight’s episode of Dancing With The Stars on Monday (October 19). The...
Just Jared


Tweets about this