Kanye West Responds To Issa Rae After Saturday Night Live Joke Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Another thing G.O.O.D Music boss Kanye West and President Donald Trump have in common? They apparently can’t take a joke, especially when it comes from NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” This week, a line from “Insecure” star Issa Rae clearly went under Yeezy’s skin. Kanye Says He’s Praying for Issa Rae Issa Rae hosted ‘SNL’ this […] Another thing G.O.O.D Music boss Kanye West and President Donald Trump have in common? They apparently can’t take a joke, especially when it comes from NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” This week, a line from “Insecure” star Issa Rae clearly went under Yeezy’s skin. Kanye Says He’s Praying for Issa Rae Issa Rae hosted ‘SNL’ this […] 👓 View full article

