Bruce Willis Returns as John McClane from 'Die Hard' in New Car Battery Commercial - Watch!
Sunday, 18 October 2020 () John McClane is back in action! After some major teasing on Twitter, Bruce Willis reprised his iconic Die Hard character for a new project. After the first 15-second video started circulating online, many fans started speculating that a sixth Die Hard movie might be in the works. However, Bruce‘s return as John McClane ended up [...]
DIEHARD IS BACK - Bruce Willis is fully charged for Die Hard 6 - A new chapter in the DieHard story begins. Watch as John McClane faces off against old foes and crosses paths with old friends. From fighting his way to Advance Auto Parts to racing against the clock to install his new DieHard Battery...
The Good Lord Bird 1x04 Smells Like Bear - next on season 1 episode 4 - Promo trailer HD - Showtime - Plot synopsis: John and Onion continue their fundraising mission, heading to Canada on foot. When..
REUNION Movie (2020) trailer HD - New Zealand movie starring Julia Ormond and Emma Draper - Plot synopsis: When Ellie (Emma Draper) returns to her childhood home, heavily pregnant, she is reunited with..