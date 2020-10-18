Global  
 

Bruce Willis Returns as John McClane from 'Die Hard' in New Car Battery Commercial - Watch!

Just Jared Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
John McClane is back in action! After some major teasing on Twitter, Bruce Willis reprised his iconic Die Hard character for a new project. After the first 15-second video started circulating online, many fans started speculating that a sixth Die Hard movie might be in the works. However, Bruce‘s return as John McClane ended up [...]
0
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: DIEHARD IS BACK (2020) - Bruce Willis is fully charged for Die Hard 6

DIEHARD IS BACK (2020) - Bruce Willis is fully charged for Die Hard 6 02:00

 DIEHARD IS BACK - Bruce Willis is fully charged for Die Hard 6 - A new chapter in the DieHard story begins. Watch as John McClane faces off against old foes and crosses paths with old friends. From fighting his way to Advance Auto Parts to racing against the clock to install his new DieHard Battery...

Is Bruce Willis back with a new 'Die Hard'? Well, yes, but …

 Rumer Willis ignited social media with the rumor that dad Bruce Willis' unlucky "Die Hard" detective John McClane might be making a return appearance.
