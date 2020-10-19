Zac Efron Celebrates 33rd Birthday with Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares in Australia!
Monday, 19 October 2020 () Birthday boy Zac Efron is loving life in Australia! The Baywatch actor celebrated his 33rd birthday on Sunday (October 18) with his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares and tons of famous friends in Australia. In pics obtained by The Daily Mail, Zac and his new girlfriend arrived at a party in Byron Bay along with guests including [...]
