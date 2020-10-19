|
Keanu Reeves Gives Girlfriend Alexandra Grant A Sweet Kiss While Out in Berlin
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant are stronger than ever after being spotted out in Berlin, Germany together over the weekend. People reports that the couple, who first made headlines in 2019, were seen sharing a kiss goodbye outside a hotel in the capital city. In the photo, a casually dressed down Keanu in a [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this