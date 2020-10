Laxmmi Bomb producer Tusshar Kapoor: When normalcy returns, cinemas will be first choice Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

When the pandemic-induced lockdown hit the theatrical business in India, it was evident that producers would have to take tough calls regarding their films' release. In April, in a game-changing move, *Laxmmi Bomb* became the first big-ticket movie to pursue discussions about a digital release. Six months and a string of digital... When the pandemic-induced lockdown hit the theatrical business in India, it was evident that producers would have to take tough calls regarding their films' release. In April, in a game-changing move, *Laxmmi Bomb* became the first big-ticket movie to pursue discussions about a digital release. Six months and a string of digital 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this