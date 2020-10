Arjun Rampal suited, booted and tested Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Over the weekend, Arjun Rampal was back on the set of Nail Polish. Shooting for the web film was stopped after co-actors *Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested positive for COVID-19* last month. Back then, Arjun had taken to his Instagram to reveal about his home quarantine as a precaution and wrote, "Bummer quarantined at home, as... 👓 View full article