Zarina Roshan Khan, Kumkum Bhagya's Indu Daasi, passes away Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Popular Television show Kumkum Bhagya's actor Zarina Roshan Khan best remembered as Indu Daasi or Indu Suri passed away on October 18, 2020. The veteran actress succumbed to sudden cardiac arrest, as reported by *Times of India*. She was 54.



Zarina Roshan Khan has been a part of many popular Television shows like Yeh Rishta... 👓 View full article