Fauci Says White House Has Been Controlling His Media Appearances, He Was ‘Absolutely Not’ Surprised Trump Got Covid, And That Trump Ad Made Him ‘Really Ticked Off’

Mediaite Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Fauci Says White House Has Been Controlling His Media Appearances, He Was ‘Absolutely Not’ Surprised Trump Got Covid, And That Trump Ad Made Him ‘Really Ticked Off’Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke candidly in a 60 Minutes interview about his experiences with President Donald Trump on the Coronavirus Task Force.
Related news from verified sources

60 Minutes: Fauci Admits Administration Has Restricted His Media Appearances, Says He’s Not Surprised Trump Got COVID

 This weekend, Americans face another surge in the COVID-19 pandemic. Infections have passed the 8 million mark and are rising rapidly. There are more than...
CBS 2


