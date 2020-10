JustJared.com It looks like we'll be getting a #Zoey101 reboot soon! Get the scoop: https://t.co/k1nKw8lhP9 17 minutes ago J. Seaberry RT @etnow: Jamie Lynn Spears is teasing a 'Zoey 101' cast reunion. https://t.co/ywhWCCDiFp 26 minutes ago Entertainment Tonight Jamie Lynn Spears is teasing a 'Zoey 101' cast reunion. https://t.co/ywhWCCDiFp 33 minutes ago Joielle Nicole. RT @chrstphrjsph: okay but why is nobody talking about jamie lynn spears teasing a zoey 101 reboot on all of her social media???!?? https:/… 1 hour ago Sindy C. RT @KatieBug_05: Jamie Lynn Spears has been teasing a Zoey 101 reboot for literally years and not to be dramatic but if it doesn’t happen s… 12 hours ago christ★pher okay but why is nobody talking about jamie lynn spears teasing a zoey 101 reboot on all of her social media???!?? https://t.co/ECD9hVch0x 1 day ago Katie Watts ☀ Jamie Lynn Spears has been teasing a Zoey 101 reboot for literally years and not to be dramatic but if it doesn’t h… https://t.co/ZM2qXmDzGR 2 days ago Jason 🏒🇨🇦 Is Jamie Lynn Spears teasing a Zoey-101 reboot or... 2 days ago