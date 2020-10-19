Global  
 

Kangana Ranaut is all praise for Will Smith

IndiaTimes Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Kangana Ranaut was all praise for Hollywood star Will Smith, who recently met Sadhguru. Sharing a candid video of the ‘Men in Black’ actor in conversation with the spiritual guru, Kangana wrote, “How heartwarming to see a huge star like Will Smith being so grounded so spiritual, really hope at some point our own stars show same keenness and curiosity for spirituality and sciences of Yoga, @SadhguruJV has a lot to offer hope people make most of his time here.”
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel summoned by police; sedition charges in FIR

Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel summoned by police; sedition charges in FIR 01:18

 Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued notices to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, asking them to appear before cops next week to record their statements in connection with a case filed against them for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks, an...

