Zac Efron's Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares Throws Him a Star-Studded Surprise Birthday Party

E! Online Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Did Zac Efron have a good birthday weekend with Vanessa Valladares? You can bet on it. The actor turned 33 years old on Sunday, Oct. 18 and celebrated the major milestone with the model...
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited
News video: 5 women you forgot dated Zac Efron

5 women you forgot dated Zac Efron 02:54

 Back in the days of 'High School Musical', Zac Efron was probably your biggest celebrity crush.And no one would blame you if he still claims that top spot!.Unfortunately for us, he is reported to be dating waitress and model Vanessa Valladares at the moment, so he is off the market.Here are five...

Zac Efron's new girlfriend helps 'calm him down' [Video]

Zac Efron's new girlfriend helps 'calm him down'

Zac Efron's rumoured new girlfriend Vanessa Valladares has "calmed him down a lot", according to sources.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:01Published
Zac Efron is reportedly 'house-hunting in Byron Bay' [Video]

Zac Efron is reportedly 'house-hunting in Byron Bay'

Hollywood star Zac Efron has been house-hunting in Byron Bay, according to a source.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:54Published
Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares 'are having fun together' in Australia [Video]

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares 'are having fun together' in Australia

Hollywood star Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares are "having fun" together in Australia, according to a source.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:00Published

Zac Efron Celebrates 33rd Birthday with Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares in Australia!

 Birthday boy Zac Efron is loving life in Australia! The Baywatch actor celebrated his 33rd birthday on Sunday (October 18) with his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares...
Just Jared

Zac Efron's Relationship With Vanessa Valladares Is So 'Serious' He May Move to Australia

 According to radio host Kyle Sandillas, who attended the 'High School Musical' actor's birthday party in Byron Bay, Australia over the weekend, Zac 'absolutely...
AceShowbiz


