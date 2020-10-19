Zac Efron's Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares Throws Him a Star-Studded Surprise Birthday Party

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published 1 day ago 5 women you forgot dated Zac Efron 02:54 Back in the days of 'High School Musical', Zac Efron was probably your biggest celebrity crush.And no one would blame you if he still claims that top spot!.Unfortunately for us, he is reported to be dating waitress and model Vanessa Valladares at the moment, so he is off the market.Here are five...