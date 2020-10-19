Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jill Paton Walsh: Knowledge of Angels author dies at 83

BBC News Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
She was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 1994 and was awarded a CBE for services to literature.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MyDiscountZone

MyDiscountZone Jill Paton Walsh: Knowledge of Angels author dies at 83 https://t.co/NnZgsPshYV 7 minutes ago

HelenHollick

Helen Hollick sad to hear that author #JillPatonWalsh has passed away. I wonder how many people realise that she self-published h… https://t.co/q8jio9aB6D 9 minutes ago

N0GENDER

X-X @null Jill Paton Walsh: Knowledge of Angels author dies at 83 She was shortlisted for https://t.co/jcWB6W0jD5 9 minutes ago

BooksByAuckly

Auckly Simwinga Jill Paton Walsh: Knowledge of Angels author dies at 83 - BBC News https://t.co/O8SQf4ipoJ https://t.co/dlIVf6RmqN 21 minutes ago

susanskedd

Susan Skedd RT @lizo_mzimba: Author Jill Paton Walsh has died aged 83, her agent has confirmed No UK publisher would take on her novel Knowledge of An… 27 minutes ago

lizo_mzimba

lizo mzimba Author Jill Paton Walsh has died aged 83, her agent has confirmed No UK publisher would take on her novel Knowledg… https://t.co/80wezN74Aj 1 hour ago