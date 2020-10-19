MyDiscountZone Jill Paton Walsh: Knowledge of Angels author dies at 83 https://t.co/NnZgsPshYV 7 minutes ago
Helen Hollick sad to hear that author #JillPatonWalsh has passed away. I wonder how many people realise that she self-published h… https://t.co/q8jio9aB6D 9 minutes ago
X-X @null Jill Paton Walsh: Knowledge of Angels author dies at 83 She was shortlisted for https://t.co/jcWB6W0jD5 9 minutes ago
Auckly Simwinga Jill Paton Walsh: Knowledge of Angels author dies at 83 - BBC News https://t.co/O8SQf4ipoJ https://t.co/dlIVf6RmqN 21 minutes ago
Susan Skedd RT @lizo_mzimba: Author Jill Paton Walsh has died aged 83, her agent has confirmed
No UK publisher would take on her novel Knowledge of An… 27 minutes ago
lizo mzimba Author Jill Paton Walsh has died aged 83, her agent has confirmed
No UK publisher would take on her novel Knowledg… https://t.co/80wezN74Aj 1 hour ago