‘It’s Simply Not True’: John Ratcliffe Says Claims Hunter Biden Laptop Story is ‘Russian Disinformation’ Are Fake News
Monday, 19 October 2020 () John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence, denied claims that the Hunter Biden laptop controversy is part of a "Russian disinformation campaign," accusing House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff of using the intelligence community to spread his own political disinformation.
The personal lawyer to President Donald Trump says there was about a '50/50' chance that his Ukrainian associate, Andrii Derkach, was a 'Russian spy.' Business Insider reports Rudy Giuliani also said he'd shared details of stolen emails and data supposedly sent by Hunter Biden with Trump and other...