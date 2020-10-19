Global  
 

‘It’s Simply Not True’: John Ratcliffe Says Claims Hunter Biden Laptop Story is ‘Russian Disinformation’ Are Fake News

Monday, 19 October 2020
John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence, denied claims that the Hunter Biden laptop controversy is part of a "Russian disinformation campaign," accusing House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff of using the intelligence community to spread his own political disinformation.
